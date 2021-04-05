Kendall Jenner spreads colours of her beauty as she rocks pink floral dress on Easter

Kendall Jenner flaunted her natural beauty in latest photos, looking gorgeous while frolicking around palm springs on Easter.



The supermodel's natural look will surely make you love her as she spread colours of her beauty around flowers in garden, cuddling up a hen.

The 25-year-old mesmerised fans with her stunning looks in a dreamy new Easter Sunday Instagram.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was looking radiant as she rocked in pink floral dress while posing in high grass next to the Palm Springs.



The 'KUWTK' beauty also showed off her wild side in another photo where she cuddled up a live chicken.



Kendall Jenner enjoyed the moments with her sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian treated their kids to some very lavish holiday treats.