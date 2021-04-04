Ellen Pompeo responds to angry fans lashing out at her over ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spoilers

Ellen Pompeo who also produces the medical drama clapped back at social media users

American actor Ellen Pompeo had riled up social media after fans claimed she spoiled Grey’s Anatomy for fans.

The actor, who also produces the medical drama, clapped back at social media users with a tweet about not blaming her character on the show for the decisions she made.

One fan tweeted: "Meredith Grey can [expletive] off with her spoiler posts. Like give us at least 24 hours! Ughhhhhh yeah @EllenPompeo I'm big mad lol."

Pompeo hit back at the social media hate, saying: "Cmon bruh ...Meredith Grey has been through a lot. And just an FYI ..my name is Ellen Pompeo and run her Insta so that's on me."

Spoiler alert! Pompeo’s character of Meredith Grey falls into a coma this season while battling COVID-19. Pompeo uses this storyline to bring back characters who died in the show previously, including Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shephard as well as Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan.