Shoaib Akhtar recalls 'fierce' rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar

Shoaib Akhtar touches Sachin Tendulkar's helmet as they share a light moment on the field. Photo: AFP

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took to Instagram to wish Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.



When news broke that Tendulkar had tested positive for the virus three days ago, several greats of the game, including Sir Viv Richards, wished the former Indian batsman well.



Shoaib Akhtar didn't hold back as well and wished his former rival a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.



"One of my favourite rivalries on the ground @sachintendulkar. Get well soon buddy," he wrote on Instagram.



In an ESPN interview with Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, Akhtar said he always respected Tendulkar and despite the two being rivals, they never abused each other.

"A couple of batsmen would never speak to me. Sachin would never lose his focus by talking to me," the former Pakistan speedster had said.

"People used to say that Sachin and I used to compete against each other, but we never abused each other. I used to respect him as a great batsman and I used to look at him as a great competitor," the Rawalpindi Express had said.