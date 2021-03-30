Milo Ventimiglia fought to kill off his character on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Milo Ventimiglia wanted his character, Jess Mariano [Rory Gilmore’s boyfriend], to get killed on 'Gilmore Girls'

Hollywood star Milo Ventimiglia was known for his bad boy avatar in Gilmore Girls but apparently the role wasn’t punk enough for the star.

According to the Heroes actor, he wanted his character on the comedy-drama to get killed or do something more reckless than what was already shown on the series.

He had told E! News in an earlier interview, that he wanted his character, Jess Mariano [Rory Gilmore’s boyfriend], to get killed on the show.

“[I wanted to] get him hit by a bus, a knife in the side of the neck, something bad. I don’t know–guess I thought it would be kind of cool,” he said.

However, fortunately showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino was not on board with Ventimiglia’s idea.

According to reports, she and her husband Dan Palladino loved Jess’s character which is why they made sure he was included in the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as well.