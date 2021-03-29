Watch: Kamran Akmal works out in the gym like a boss

Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal breaking a sweat in the gym by lifting some heavyweights. Photo: Instagram/Kamranakmal23

Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal is not the one to sit back and compromise on his fitness, as is evident from his latest workout videos.

In a video he posted on Instagram, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper can be seen in the video, lifting weights and working out in the gym.

The 39-year-old has played 59 Test matches for Pakistan and scored 6 centuries in them. He has played 157 ODIs for the country and made 5 centuries from them.

In Test matches, he has scored 2,648 runs while in ODIs, he has managed to score 3,236 runs.

Akmal fares far better in T20Is, courtesy of his power-hitting which has enabled him to score an impressive 6283 runs from 270 matches.



