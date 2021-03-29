NA session: PML-N protests against 2 ordinances introduced by PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Monday, while attending a session of the National Assembly in Islamabad, registered a strong protest against two ordinances introduced by the PTI-led government.

The National Assembly session was chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser. Addressing the House, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that over the last two years, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been "granted a license to increase the price of electricity by Rs7 per unit."

"If any changes related to tax are introduced, it should be added to the money bill and will be decided in the House," said Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that since the government implemented the money bill through an ordinance, it should be withdrawn.

In response, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar said that the government had not done anything "unconstitutional".

"When these people [the PML-N government] were issuing Statutory Regulatory Order (SROs) every month, where was the interpretation of the constitution then?" Hammad Azhar questioned.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Babar Awan said that the ordinances are legitimate and in accordance with the constitution.

Later, Babar Awan tried to present an ordinance in the House on which Agha Rafiullah of the PPP pointed out the quorum.

The members of the House were counted but the quorum was not met, thus, the National Assembly session was adjourned.