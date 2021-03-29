Meghan Markle walks away from friend who believes she ‘sent too many emojis’

An expert reveals Meghan Markle completely cut off a friend who accidentally sent her a video memo complaining about the Duchess’ excessive use of emojis.

The report was brought forward by journalist Charlotte Griffiths and during her piece for the Daily Mail, she was quoted saying, "While I can't disclose the name of this friend, I do hear that the person is mortified over the incident.

“After all, it's hard to claim someone else has played a prank when it is so obviously your voice on the recording. to say, the incident has allegedly soured relations with the duchess, and I have been told that the pair have drifted apart.

"One of Meghan's British friends fell out with her because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis. The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note saying, 'God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis'. But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident instead of sending it to a mutual friend."

In her piece, the journalist also included a sly jibe against the royal and explained that currently, the duo can’t afford to lose any more British friends because their ‘brag-bag’ is diminishing fast.

"Who can forget how old friends such as Harry's former 'wing man' Tom Inskip were not invited to the evening reception at Frogmore House following the Royal Wedding in 2018, while the likes of Oprah Winfrey made the list, even though Harry barely knew her.

“I also hear that the Sussexes no longer speak much to Jack Mann, one of Harry's oldest friends. At one stage Jack was being tipped to be the Prince's best man.”