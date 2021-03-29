Prince William to become king sooner than Prince Charles

Many have been waiting for Prince Charles to take over the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



And while the heir apparent could soon finally become the next British monarch, his reign may not last as long as his mother’s.

Royal expert Marlene Koeing spoke to Express UK and revealed why she thinks the transition of the Prince of Wales to the Duke of Cambridge will be quick.

"Charles' reign is not going to be that long. Of course, he's 70 and could live another 30 years. I think they will have the transition. The next king will have a much longer reign,” she said.

She went on to explain that once Charles becomes the king, Prince William’s standing in the monarchy would also change.

"The moment Charles is king, William will become Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay. Cornwall, of course, for the English heir. Rothesay for Scotland. However, he doesn't stop being Duke of Cambridge,” she said.

"It was similar when Edward VII succeeded Queen Victoria. His only surviving son, the future George V, was the Duke of York. So he was styled, for nine months, as Duke of Cornwall and York,” Koeing said.

"That was until he was created Prince of Wales in November 1901. Most likely, at first, William will be styled as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge,” she added.