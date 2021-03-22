Kendall Jenner impresses schoolgirls with her style: photos

Kendall Jenner amazed teenagers with her stunning sense of dressing as she appeared in New York City after starring in a new perfume campaign with sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday.

The supermodel donned a knit vest over a crisp white shirt with baggy slacks as she headed to attend a meeting .



The 25-year-old star's outing comes not long after she was featured alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian in a series of promotional shots for her perfume line.



Jenner, who wore a black facial covering was looking gorgeous in a white button-up shirt underneath a multicolored and striped sweater vest as she stepped out at New York City's buzzing streets.

The reality star paired her tops with a set of slightly loose-fitting light green pleated pants. She accessorised it with a small set of sunglasses and a single gold necklace.

The model's hair cascaded onto her shoulders and the nape of her neck while appeared in the city. She also kept a green purse slung over her right shoulder.

Jenner wore a large black facial covering to keep herself and others protected from COVID-19 while stepping out in the NYC.

