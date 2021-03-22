close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Kendall Jenner impresses schoolgirls with her style: photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Kendall Jenner amazed teenagers with her stunning sense of dressing as she appeared  in New York City after starring in a new perfume campaign with sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday.

The supermodel donned a knit vest over a crisp white shirt with baggy slacks as  she headed to attend a meeting .

The 25-year-old star's outing comes not long after she was featured alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian in a series of promotional shots for her perfume line.

Jenner, who wore a black facial covering was looking gorgeous in a white button-up shirt underneath a multicolored and striped sweater vest  as she stepped out at New York City's buzzing streets.

The reality star   paired her tops with a set of slightly loose-fitting light green pleated pants. She accessorised it with a small set of sunglasses and a single gold necklace.

The model's  hair cascaded onto her shoulders and the nape of her neck while appeared in the city. She also kept a green purse slung over her right shoulder.

Jenner wore a large black facial covering to keep herself and others  protected from COVID-19 while stepping out in the NYC.

