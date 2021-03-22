Kendall Jenner impresses schoolgirls with her style: photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kendall Jenner amazed teenagers with her stunning sense of dressing as she appeared in New York City after starring in a new perfume campaign with sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday.
The supermodel donned a knit vest over a crisp white shirt with baggy slacks as she headed to attend a meeting .
The 25-year-old star's outing comes not long after she was featured alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian in a series of promotional shots for her perfume line.
Jenner, who wore a black facial covering was looking gorgeous in a white button-up shirt underneath a multicolored and striped sweater vest as she stepped out at New York City's buzzing streets.
The reality star paired her tops with a set of slightly loose-fitting light green pleated pants. She accessorised it with a small set of sunglasses and a single gold necklace.
The model's hair cascaded onto her shoulders and the nape of her neck while appeared in the city. She also kept a green purse slung over her right shoulder.
Jenner wore a large black facial covering to keep herself and others protected from COVID-19 while stepping out in the NYC.