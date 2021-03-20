Dawid Malan hits fastest 1,000 T20 runs breaking Babar Azam's record

England batsman Dawid Malan (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

England batsman Dawid Malan hit the fastest 1,000 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I) runs on Saturday as he broke Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record.

The England batsman accomplished the feat during a match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as his team chased a 225 target set by the Men In Blue.



Malan was able to reach 1,000 runs in 24 innings, while Azam had accomplished the target back in 2018 in 26 innings.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is right behind Azam, scored the target in 27 innings, while Australia's Aaron Finch and India's Kannur Lokesh Rahul reached the score in 29 innings.