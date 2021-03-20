Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dishearten Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah seemingly triggered their endless battle with the Royal Family as Prince Charles reportedly 'feels enormously let down' by the couple's racism claims.



In her explosive chat with the US TV host, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" within the royal family.

The Prince of Wales has felt "let down" by son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's allegations of racism within the royal family, a media outlet citing a source reported.

The couple did not specify who made the comment, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.



Prince Harry and Prince William, according to a palace source, have always had a "complicated relationship" with their father Price Charles.

