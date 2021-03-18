Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy spotted socialising with fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy, and some players from the Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday were spotted socialising with fans.
The Peshawar Zalmi player and officials could be seen sharing food and taking selfies with fans in Islamabad. Unfortunately, they appeared to not be following coronavirus safety measures.
PSL's sixth edition was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament — which started on February 20.
Several foreign players have departed to their respective countries after the tournament was suspended, however, Amla and Sammy have prolonged their stay due to some professional commitments.