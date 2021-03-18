Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy spotted socialising with fans

Darren Sammy and Hasim Amla eating food in Islamabad. — The News/via Faizan Lakhani

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy, and some players from the Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday were spotted socialising with fans.



The Peshawar Zalmi player and officials could be seen sharing food and taking selfies with fans in Islamabad. Unfortunately, they appeared to not be following coronavirus safety measures.



Kamran Akmal can be seen with fans a fan in Islamabad. — The News/via Faizan Lakhani

PSL's sixth edition was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament — which started on February 20.

Several foreign players have departed to their respective countries after the tournament was suspended, however, Amla and Sammy have prolonged their stay due to some professional commitments.

Darren Sammy takes a selfie with fans in Islamabad. — The News/via Faizan Lakhani Kamran Akmal shakes hands with a fan in Islamabad. — The News/via Faizan Lakhani



