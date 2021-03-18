ICC features Babar Azam as The Flash, Virat Kohli as Aquaman in Justice League tweet

ICC photoshops international cricketers on Justice League poster. Photo: ICC Twitter account

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has been included in a tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in which it paid tribute to the batsman, featuring him as "The Flash" superhero while Virat Kohli was featured as Aquaman.



What the ICC did, much to cricket fans' delight, was post a tweet of the Justice League superheroes. Instead of the actual actors, they replaced their faces with those of Babar Azam, Keiron Pollard, Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry, Kane Williamson and Ben Stokes.



Ben Stokes has been referred to as Batman while Ellyse Perry is Wonder Woman.

Leading the pack, right in the front, is Kane Williamson as Superman.

"Unite the league. #SnyderCut," wrote the ICC.



Babar Azam moves up T20 rankings to number 3

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up on the ICC T20 rankings, claiming third place on the list.

The right-handed batsman was demoted to fourth position last week but has regained his place in the top three batsmen after securing 801 points on the latest ICC rankings.

He is the only third batsmen with over 800 ranking points after Dawid Milan (894) and Aaron Finch (830).

What is the new Justice League movie all about?

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” debuts Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia.

“This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans’ pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can’t even imagine,” Snyder had told Reuters in an interview.

Snyder and his wife Deborah, a producer, left the original film before it was finished following the death of their daughter. The movie was completed by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon and fell flat with critics and fans who thought the storytelling was disjointed and the visual effects messy.

Fans began lobbying for WarnerMedia to release Snyder’s version of the film. They even bought a billboard in New York’s Times Square in October 2019 to promote their cause.

In an unusual move, the company agreed and let Snyder rework a black-and-white version that he had completed in 2017.

The new movie goes into greater detail about many characters, which include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, and explains the motives of their enemy, Steppenwolf. Stars include Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.