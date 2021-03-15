Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion set fire with 2021 Grammy Awards performance

Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion left heartbeats soaring after their performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The rappers did not hold back as the performed their hit single WAP.

The song was accompanied by suggestive dancing that left little to the imagination.

The ladies could be seen donning metallic costumes, adding to the overall theme of the performance.

The performance had electric displays which included a giant stiletto in which Cardi B can be seen performing.