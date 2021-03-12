Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan included in squad for Pakistan's tour to South Africa and Zimbabwe

Mohammad Hafeez and Sharjeel Khan. Photo: Files

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez and Sharjeel Khan on Friday returned to the T20 teams for the South Africa and Zimbabwe series scheduled to take place next month.

The return of the two players was announced by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Friday in a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa from April 2 till April 16.

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart to Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.

Mohammad Hafeez returned to the T20 squad after he was dropped for the matches against South Africa. Sharjeel Khan, on the other hand, is making a comeback to the squad after being banned for spot-fixing.



The national selection panel also gave maiden call ups to emerging players Mohamamad Wasim Jr and Arshad Iqbal following their strong performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Interestingly, Mohamamad Wasim Jr has also been named in the ODI squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be without the services of leg spinner Yasir Shah in the Test series due to an injury.

Multan Sultans bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who picked up quite a lot of accolades during PSL 6, has been given his maiden Test call.

T20I squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

ODI squad: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad, Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Test squad: Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.