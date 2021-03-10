Lady Gaga gives sneak peek into her first film House of Gucci

Oscar-winner singer Lady Gaga has shared a photo of herself and actor Adam Driver posing as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci respectively for her first film "House of Gucci." The film is set for release in the US on November 24th.

Taking to Instagram, the American singer posted a wintry picture of herself and Adam Driver standing side by side with snow and a mountain seen in the background. She captioned the post: “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which means Mr and Mrs Gucci.

The actor seen dressed in a cable knit turtleneck sweater with a separate one knotted around his waist while Gaga looked great in an all-black ensemble with gold chains and a white Cossack hat.

This will be Lady Gaga’s first film following her Oscar-nominated performance in “A Star Is Born.”



Written by Roberto Bentivegna, the “House of Gucci,” is based on the Sara Gay Forden novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” The other castmembers include Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie showcases the true story regarding the Gucci family dynasty and its gradual decadence. American actor Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of Gucci fashion.

The movie unfolds the events involving the assassination of Guccio Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio. Convicted of orchestrating Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995 after he left her for a younger woman, Patrizia Reggiani served an 18-year term in prison. During her internment, she got known as Black Widow, before being released in 2016.