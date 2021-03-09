Whopping 52 goals scored on 13th National Women Football Championship's opening day

Zulfia Nazir kicks the football during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. The News/Provided by Author

KARACHI: A whopping 52 goals were scored on opening day of the 13th National Women Football Championship here in the metropolis, with Masha United and the Karachi United Football Club (KUFC) winning their games by a 19-goal margin while WAPDA trounced Gilgit 14-0.



The match between the Hazara girls football academy and Quetta Hazara Women FC ended at a draw sans goals.

Pakistan’s mid-fielder Zulfia Nazir — who was playing her first game for the KUFC — scored 10 to help her side beat Karachi WFC 19-0 in Karachi derby at the KMC Stadium. Suha Herani also contributed in the KUFC's success by scoring five goals.



As Zulfia kept scorers busy with the goals' galore at the KMC Stadium, Masha United's Nepali signings ensured they rained goals at the KPT Football Stadium.



Sara Limbi scored 10 goals while Anita KC kicked the ball into nets six times to help Masha United outclass the Sialkot City Women Club by 19 goals. The latter remained goalless throughout the game.

Earlier, in another game at the KMC Stadium, the star-studded WAPDA downed Gilgit Women FC 14-0.



For WAPDA, Sanober scored a quartet of goals, Maria Khan scored three, and Fatima Ansari and Dua Gillani two each.

Four more matches are now scheduled for Wednesday — the second day of championship.

Defending champions Pakistan Army would take on the Jafa FC at the KMC Stadium and Riaz Kamil FC would FC Karachi at the KPT Stadium in the morning session.



Diya WFC would play Mohsin Gillani WFC and Nawanshehr United would play Highlanders FC in the afternoon session.