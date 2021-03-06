Gwyneth Paltrow still reeling in pain months after COVID-19 ordeal

Gwyneth Paltrow said she is still having 'a bit of fatigue and brain fog'

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk are still experiencing the long-lasting effects of COVID-19.



The Oscar-winning actress said although she is recovering day by day, the lingering health impact of the virus are still causing her trouble.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, adding that she is still experiencing "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."



"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.

The 48-year-old actress said their recovery was just in time for Falchuk's 50th birthday party.

"We actually were able to go skiing in Wyoming with a few friends on a COVID safe trip and it was amazing," Paltrow said. "It was so nice to celebrate him. He's such a special, amazing man."