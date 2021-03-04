Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress stuns in latest photo with Ayeza Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Gulsim Ali of Ertugrul fame and Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan looked gorgeous as they posed for pictures together.
Gulsim took to Instagram to share a picture with Ayeza Khan who recently undertook a visit to Istanbul.
They both looked regal in their latest shoot as brand ambassadors for Pakistani designer Maria B.
Gulsim's Instagram post was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.
She rose to fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The historical TV series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.