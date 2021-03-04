close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress stuns in latest photo with Ayeza Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali of Ertugrul fame and Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan looked gorgeous as they posed for pictures together. 

Gulsim  took to Instagram to  share a picture with Ayeza Khan who recently undertook a visit to Istanbul.

They both looked  regal in their latest shoot as brand ambassadors for Pakistani designer Maria B.

Gulsim's Instagram post was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.

She rose to fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The historical TV series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

