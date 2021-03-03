Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed praise each other on social media after PSL 2021 match

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali with Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Islamabad United's Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali lauded Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after the former Pakistan team captain scored a half century against them in the Pakistan Super League clash between the two sides.

"Kaptan, well played" said the Islamabad United captain using the Urdu word for captain to laud Sarfaraz on Instagram.



Hasan Ali also responded to Sarfaraz Ahmed's post on his Instagram story.



"Yes, we are together always," said Hasan. He also lauded his "captain" for playing a brilliant knock.

A screenshot of Hasan Ali's Instagram story. Photo: The News

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed shared a picture of the three during the match.

In the post, the Quetta Gladiators captain called Islamabad United's Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan as his brothers even though his team had faced a defeat against them.

"We fight. We make up. We’re brothers," tweeted Sarfaraz along with pictures of the three during the match.

He also shared the post on his Instagram, in his live story and as well as a post.

On Instagram, the former Pakistan team captains said "Hum sath sath hain" meaning we are together.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad United defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's National Stadium.



Even though, Quetta lost the Islamabad duo of Shadab and Hasan acknowledged their former captains 54 run innings.

The former Pakistan team captain was the top scorer for his side in their match against Islamabad United.

