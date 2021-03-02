Hurun Global Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani reaches no 8, Elon Musk tops list

hairman and Managing Director of India's Reliance Industries Mukhesh Ambani. — AFP/File

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 published Tuesday said Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is now the 8th wealthiest man in the world.



The Mumbai-based business tycoon's wealth went up 24% to US$83bn, on the back of a surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance, the report said.



"India's largest exporter, Reliance accounts for 8% of the country’s exports and 5% of India's total revenues from customs and excise duty," it said.

Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk topped the list after adding a massive $151 billion during the year to take his net worth to $197 billion. Amazon's boss Jeff Bezos ranked second with $189 billion in net worth.



Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Henness, the world's largest luxury-goods company, with a net worth of $114 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $110 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $101 billion were among the top five billionaires.

Another revelation that the report made was that the world added 421 in 2020 — an average of eight billionaires a week.

“Billionaires have added in the past year the equivalent of the GDP of Germany to take their wealth to the equivalent of China. They added US$3.5tn to take their total wealth to US$14.7tn, a huge concentration of economic power," it said.

