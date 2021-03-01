Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the most popular Asian celeb on Instagram

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli raises his bat. Photo: AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer and Asian celebrity on video and photo-sharing application, Instagram.



Kohli has been breaking records left, right and center ever since he stepped into international cricket and scored thousands of runs.



Now, the Indian cricketer has become the first Asian celebrity to amass 100 million followers on Instagram as well as the first cricketer to do so.



ICC paid tribute to the Indian captain for the feat, featuring him alongside a host of popular celebs in a social media post.



Going past the 100 million mark on the video and photo-sharing application is no small feat as Kohli beat American pop star Demi Lovato (who has 99 million followers) and Spanish football giants Real Madrid (95 million) and Barcelona (94 million).

As far as topping the Instagram charts is concerned, Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo has a staggering 266 million followers, Ariana Grande coming in second with 244 million followers.

Messi trails far behind his Portuguese rival with 187 million followers on the app.

The Indian skipper, on the other hand, has his mind focused on the fourth and final Test match against England. India are currently leading the four-match Test series 2-1 after their last win over the tourists.