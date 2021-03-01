Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match delayed as player tests positive for COVID-19

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. — File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Monday the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed after a player from the United tested positive for coronavirus.



The match will be played at the same time, 7pm tomorrow, said PCB.



In the statement, the PCB said that the coronavirus test results of players from both squads have come back negative. "This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it said.

Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live tomorrow.

Following the incident, Ahmed asked everyone to remember him in their prayers, thanking people for their kind messages.

"Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep me in your prayers, much needed @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe," he said.

Meanwhile, after he tested positive for the virus, other players were asked to wait at the hotel and as their rapid coronavirus tests were conducted.



In response to the development, Islamabad United confirmed that one of their players had tested positive, while all of the others players have been cleared to play.

"One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play," they said, wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to the PCB's protocol, Ahmed will remain in isolation until he returns with two negative results in 10 days time.

A night before the PSL 2021 kicked off on February 20, a player had tested positive for the coronavirus, the PCB had confirmed, adding that he had earlier showed symptoms of COVID-19 and stayed in isolation.