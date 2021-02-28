close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 28, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, match no 11

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 28, 2021
A view of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match. File photo.

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in match 11 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League at National Stadium Karachi.

The match, dubbed as PSL’s El Clasico, would start at 7pm.

Both the teams have four points each after playing three matches, however, Kings are ranked higher than Qalandars on the points table due to better run rate.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

Latest News

More From Sports