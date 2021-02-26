Orlando Bloom hell bent on daughter Daisy Dove's first word to be 'dad'

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom is desperately wanting his and singer Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy Dove’s first word be ‘dad’.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the star said he is so desperate that he "sings everything with the word dad" in hopes that Daisy, who he welcomed with his fiance in August last year, says the word one day.

"I sing and chant to her all the time. I constantly sing everything with the word 'Dad' in it, so she says that word before anything else!" he said.

He also spoke over his new film Retaliation which made its release amid the Covid-19 pandemic in July.

"It came out during COVID and I didn’t think it would see the light of day – I am so happy it has," he said.

"It is a very powerful story and I get the jitters when I talk about it. It is based on the writer’s own life and it was such an intense project I signed up immediately – I felt a calling to do it."