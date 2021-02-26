Prince Harry sheds light on his dating journey towards marrying Meghan Markle

The prince touched upon his dating history with Meghan Markle during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

There he claimed, "The second date, I was starting to think, Wow, this is pretty special’. It wasn't so much where we went, it was just the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company."

The prince also added that dating for him as a member of the British royal family is "kind of flipped upside-down” because it requires a lot of subtlety.

"Everything was done back-to-front with us, so actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friends' houses or out for dinner, where there are other distractions.”

His date with Meghan however ended up becoming the jackpot because “There were no distractions, and that was great. That was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 in the first two months."

