Nabi says PM Imran Khan promised a Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series

Mohammad Nabi plays a pull shot. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan cricket player Mohammad Nabi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the green light for a cricket series to be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan.



This was revealed by veteran journalist Saj Sadiq, who said that Nabi described his meeting with the Pakistani prime minister as an 'exciting' one.



"Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him," he was quoted as saying. "We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him," added the cricketer.



Sadiq did not elaborate who also met the prime minister with the Afghanistan cricket team member and when did the meeting take place.



Nabi, who plays for the Karachi Kings, is a veteran team member of the Afghanistan cricket team. He has played a total of 127 matches as an Afghanistan cricketer and has scored a single century and 14 half-centuries.

In his first appearance for the PSL this season, Nabi made a quickfire 30 runs off 14 balls to give his team the victory.

"This is a champion team and I wish we could make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistan Customs for two years in 2008 and 2009 so I have good memories of the city," he had earlier said during an interview.