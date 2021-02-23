Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a modern couple who do things differently, says friend

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friend said they do not like to do things traditionally

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stance of issuing a retaliatory statement to the Buckingham Palace has been supported by their close pal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend said they are a couple of the 21st century who do not like to do things traditionally.

Former British Special Forces soldier and friend of Meghan and Harry Dean Stott told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "We’re all focusing on them stepping back.



"I made some comments last year that there are so many positives we can take from this, especially their love for philanthropy.

"Obviously them being within the royal spotlight, there’s a lot of protocol and red tape. But actually, their decision to step back gives them more opportunity and freedom to do more and help more.

"So I think [the statement] is probably taken in context," Stott said adding, Meghan and Harry are "very much a modern couple and like to do things differently."