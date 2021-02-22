Aiman Khan shares loved-up snap with hubby Muneeb Butt in Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani power couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt love jetting off to news destinations.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself along with her hubby enjoying their time in Turkey.
The two can be seen having a blast as the couple posed for the loved-up snap.
As per her "sushi monsters" caption, the two are likely enjoying some of the Japanese cuisine.
In the second photo, she shared a solo photo of herself posing as she captioned it "back to my favourite city".
Take a look: