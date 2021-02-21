close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Sun, Feb 21, 2021
Wahab Riaz and Sohail Akhtar at the toss ahead of the Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars are playing the Peshawar Zalmi today at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

 The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 2:00pm, with the Qalandars winning the toss and opting to field first. 

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament free of cost on Geo Super's website.

To watch the match live, click here.

