Prince Andrew faces calls of getting military honours stripped after Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's his military titles are now in jeopardy over the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, as royal fans and critics demand that after Prince Harry getting stripped of the honours, his uncle should be next.



Prince Andrew had taken a step back from his royal duties after his disastrous interview on Newsnight where he spoke about his relationship with the late convicted rapist.

After the Duke of Sussex lost all his honourary military titles, many pointed out that the Duke of York should be next.

Royal author and historian Professor Kate William wrote on Twitter: “Any news on Prince Andrew relinquishing his military titles? Or is it just something that people want to see taken from Harry?”

“Most of these military titles require events of their royals 2-3 times a year. They’re online now. When we go back, Harry can come over or still do via Zoom. There’s no practical reason he should lose them. Other royals who work have military titles, eg Prince Michael,” added William.

“Harry holds the services very dear. He set up the Invictus Games. The servicemen and women he meet love him. People want to see him punished instead of standing up for his wife,” she said.

One user responded to her saying: “They should be taken from him he is a disgrace but Harry is not.”