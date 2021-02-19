close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Prince Harry to visit UK to meet his ailing grandfather Prince Philip?

The royal fans are speculating that  Prince Harry is planning to visit UK to meet his grandfather   Prince Philip, who spent a second night in hospital after being admitted  as a 'precautionary measure'.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, according to press release issued by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

There  are rumours and speculations that Prince Harry may travel to UK  to meet  Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. Harry's grandfather was admitted in hospital after his health condition  reportedly deteriorated.

But, according to the royal experts, Harry has no such plan to  visit Britain as he  wants to spend more time with his wife  during her pregnancy.

The Duke of Sussex, according to  reports,  may return UK in the summer for a number of key events including the Queen's 95th birthday, Prince Philip's 100th and the unveiling of a statue he and Prince William commissioned for their late mother Princess Diana.

