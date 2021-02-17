Halsey’s boyfriend Alev Aydin gushes over her on Valentine's Day

Halsey’s boyfriend Alev Aydin poured love on her in a loved-up post

Halsey’s baby daddy Alev Aydin made sure to wow her in every possible way on the special occasion of Valentine's Day.

Aydin took to Instagram to pour love on his ladylove by posting their black and white picture together.

True to his passion, the screenwriter played with words and wrote the sweetest captions:

"My sun-kissed sweet — us back before bebek (Turkish for "baby) was on the way," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day to the baddest woman on the planet — I Love You!"

Shortly after, Halsey commented on the post with, "I love YOU my valentine!"

This is the first Valentine’s Day that Halsey and Aydin celebrated together since they started dating in 2020.

A close friend of the pair told People, “They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."