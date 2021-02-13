Princess Eugenie moves back in Meghan and Harry's royal residence with baby boy

Princess Eugenie once entered the Sussex residence with husband Jack Brooksbank and son

Princess Eugenie has once again stepped inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage, this time with her baby boy.



The royal princess was seen getting released from the hospital on Friday following the birth of her son, and entered the Sussex residence with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie's move has come as a surprise for everyone as she had earlier moved out of the cottage, after only six weeks of living there.



Moroever, it is said that Eugenie will raise her kid at the Windsor home of Meghan and Harry for good.

The cottage is close to Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, and dad, Prince Andrew, live, and is only a short walk from Buckingham Palace.