My memories with him are all delightful: Zeba Bakhtiar on late actor Rajiv Kapoor

Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar shared some cherished memories of working with late actor Rajiv Kapoor ,who passed away due to a heart attack this week.

Speaking on Times of India, the 58-year-old actress shared about her experience of filming Henna with him.

"I’m absolutely devastated to hear this sudden, very tragic news, I just don’t know what to say. I’m in touch with Daboo (Randhir), who has been through so much these past few years, losing his dear mother and siblings. Recently I was not in touch with (Rajiv) Chimpu directly but asked about him and Daboo always said that he was fine," she said.

"Rajiv Kapoor, Chimpu, as everyone around him called him, was an adorable person, he was very sweet, sensitive and kind. We spent a lot of time together during the production of ‘Henna’ and had some great times. He had a wonderful sense of humour like all the Kapoors do, my memories with him are all of the delightful times, fun and laughter."