Why has Melania Trump deleted all her posts on Instagram?

Former US first lady Menalia Trump. Photo: AFP

Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump surprised her followers on Instagram and other social media websites on Friday when it was discovered that she had deleted her posts on the website.



Melania has only one post on Instagram at the moment, her farewell speech before leaving The White House following her husband's defeat to President Biden in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Foreign media has reported speculation that the former first lady and her husband are not on the best of terms and their growing apart can result in a divorce.

Her husband Donald Trump was last seen at a Super Bowl party on Sunday at the International Golf Club but his wife, Melania, did not attend the event.

Guests at the party were curious as to why the former first lady had not attended the event especially when she had regularly done so in the past.



Her absence from the party triggered rumours of domestic discontentment between the two, according to foreign media reports.

The report added that while at the party, Trump "offered polite but unsmiling hellos and was clearly uninterested in any real conversation".

Melania wants to divorce Donald Trump

Speculation that the former first lady was waiting to divorce Trump have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. A few months ago, a former aide to the first lady claimed that Melania was counting every minute to divorce the president, The Daily Mail had reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman had claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report had said.

The source had said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report had cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, had alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".