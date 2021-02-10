PSL 2021: Islamabad United's Shadab Khan says team in good form, hopeful to win

Photo: File

KARACHI: Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan on Wednesday said that his team is in good form despite a lack of practice, adding that he is hopeful the team will once again win the PSL series this year.

Talking to Geo News, Shadab said that the Lahore Qalandars could pose a difficult challenge for Islamabad United during PSL6.

“Our players have been participating in various leagues and international cricket. They all are in good form and I am confident that the form will continue in PSL and we’ll provide better results this time,” he said.

“We have learnt from mistakes we made in previous editions and are committed to not to repeat them. We went into the draft knowing what we need and we have picked exactly what was required for a better team combination,” the all-rounder said.

He praised fast bowler Hassan Ali who has moved to Islamabad United this year from Peshawar Zalmi, saying that Ali’s presence in the dressing room is motivating for everyone.

“He’s someone who can be beneficial for the team even if he doesn’t perform. His attitude of never giving up gives positive energy to the team’s environment,” he said.

Hassan and Shadab are known to be part of a WhatsApp group of national cricketers named as “Roti Gang” – a group of players who usually eat out together.

When asked if Hassan’s arrival in United’s camp completes the group in one team, the all-rounder revealed that the group has now some new addition and he has his eyes on getting them to United’s camp as well.

“We now have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harif Rauf and Fakhar Zaman in our group – they all are in Lahore Qalandars’ and I would want them to be with us as well,” Shadab said.

Replying to a question, Shadab said that although all the teams are balanced, he feels that Lahore Qalandars can pose a serious challenge to his side during PSL.

“Qalandars was a tough side in the previous season as well and this year too they look like a dangerous side,” the Islamabad United captain said.

“However, I am confident of winning the PSL trophy for the third time."

The 22-year-old cricketer said that he has also regained his fitness and is ready to give his best, adding that he is focused on performing consistently as an all-rounder and for that, a player needs to be consistent with both – bat and ball.

“I am always a bowling all-rounder, but I need to be consistent with my batting as well – along with my bowling. I am working on both,” Shadab said.

The 6th edition of Pakistan Super League commences on 20th February with only 20% crowd of stadium’s capacity in Lahore and Karachi allowed attending the games.

Shadab feels that players will miss the buzz created by a full house but there is no other choice.

He also shared his thoughts on the bio-secure bubble and highlighted that too much restriction will eventually affect players’ mental health.



“It is never easy to remain restricted. It can affect you, especially when you’re not able to perform and you have no other option to recreate yourself by participating in other activities,” he concluded.