Harry Styles was the fashion inspo behind Miley Cyrus’s iconic Super Bowl look

Even the most iconic fashion icons have taken inspiration from British singer Harry Styles’s sartorial choices.

The latest is Miley Cyrus who took a cue from the former One Direction member with her look for TikTok’s Tailgate Super Bowl pregame live stream with Billy Idol.

The Wrecking Ball hit maker flaunted her many stunning looks for the event which also included a black and pink cheerleading uniform and a matching jersey with football-esque pants.

However, the one look that became the talk of town was the one from before the show during rehearsal that reminded us of the glory of Harry Styles.

Wearing a Kermit green football jersey with denim cutoffs by Gucci’s Ouverture collection, Cyrus reminded fans of Styles as he wore the same but in pink during seven-part miniseries, Guccifest.

