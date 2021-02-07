Aima Baig feels elated over PSL 2021 anthem's release

Vocalist Aima Baig expressed her joy after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday announced the release of official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



The pop singer said in a statement, “I feel overwhelmed — it’s been an amazing journey and I’m really thankful for the opportunity.”

“The vibe of the anthem is very street and urban with elements of festival EDM.”

The song, "Groove Mera", features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board said, adding that the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers".

"It refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match," according to the statement.

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

The anthem brings together voices from Pakistan’s rich musical landscape: regional folk and urban sounds of pop and hip-hop.

The video, directed by Fida Moin, includes six leading cricketers who would be featuring for their respective franchises in the tournament, the players are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).