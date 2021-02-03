Did Melania Trump really 'feud' with her stepdaughter? Ivanka Trump may spill the beans soon

Melania Trump (L) and her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump (R). AFP/Brendan Smialowski and Nicholas Kamm/Files

Ivanka "has reportedly been approached to write a third book about her time in the White House", source claims

She "has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House," another source claims

Former First Daughter may also address "constant rumours she was being marginalised by her dad"



Did former US First Lady Melania Trump really spark a "feud" with stepdaughter? Did former president Donald Trump marginalise his daughter? Was Ivanka Trump really meticulously noting down everything from her time in the White House?

It looks like Ivanka Trump may spill the beans soon on all these matters.



Melania has come back into the spotlight after an international publication reported citing sources that Ivanka Trump, her stepdaughter and American businesswoman, may unleash a barrage of secrets about the long-rumoured feud between the two.

With the Republican removed from office by US President Joe Biden, the Trump family has been busy making plans for their days after the much-anticipated exit from the White House.

The most interesting tip-off so far, however, is that a memoir authored by Ivanka Trump — whom her father Donald Trump once jokingly said he would date "if Ivanka weren't my daughter" — about her time in the White House is in the works.

Having already authored two books, The Trump Card and Women Who Work, the American businesswoman "has reportedly been approached to write a third book about her time in the White House", SheKnows reported.

The publication cited several sources to claim that the former First Daughter and senior adviser to Trump would talk about her job at the White House, her relationship with her father, and numerous other issues.

Page Six reported citing a source that Ivanka is excited to finally break her silence on the umpteen topics she’s previously been silent about and these include a long-rumored feud with stepmother, Melania.

"She has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House," one of the sources told Page Six. "Ivanka has been known to correct friends who mistakenly thought she worked only in the East Wing.

"She wants to set the record straight on a long list of issues, including confronting her critics head-on,” they added. "The supposed tension with Melania" is one of the topics she will be spilling the beans about in her upcoming memoir, apart from "the constant rumours [that] she was being marginalised by her dad” and "the very important things she got done with women’s issues, family leave and more".

However, a second source, who is close to Ivanka herself, denied that the book has been green-lit. "Yes, she has been approached regarding a book. It’s one of the number of options available to her, but it’s nowhere near top of mind or imminent," the source said.

"Certainly no outlines or proposals. She’s hyper-focused on her family, and the work she’s doing at the White House."