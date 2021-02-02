close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Telegram's new feature allows you to delete chats 'without a trace'

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021
Telegram's logo can be seen in this photo. — Twitter/telegram

As more and more people sign up on Telegram after WhatsApp's data-sharing policy change, it has started rolling out new features to retain its customers.

Telegram, in a post on Twitter, said that its users could now delete messages, chats, call history, and groups that they created at any time.

"Deleted items completely disappear for all participants without a trace – your data is your business, and you have full control over it," it said.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech