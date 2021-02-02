Telegram's new feature allows you to delete chats 'without a trace'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As more and more people sign up on Telegram after WhatsApp's data-sharing policy change, it has started rolling out new features to retain its customers.
Telegram, in a post on Twitter, said that its users could now delete messages, chats, call history, and groups that they created at any time.
"Deleted items completely disappear for all participants without a trace – your data is your business, and you have full control over it," it said.