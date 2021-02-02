Telegram's new feature allows you to delete chats 'without a trace'

Telegram's logo can be seen in this photo. — Twitter/telegram

As more and more people sign up on Telegram after WhatsApp's data-sharing policy change, it has started rolling out new features to retain its customers.

Telegram, in a post on Twitter, said that its users could now delete messages, chats, call history, and groups that they created at any time.

"Deleted items completely disappear for all participants without a trace – your data is your business, and you have full control over it," it said.