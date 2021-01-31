close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
Entertainment

January 31, 2021

New Turkish series about Sultan Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah to release in Uzbekistan

Entertainment

Sun, Jan 31, 2021

The man behind the success of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and  "Kurulus:Osman" on Saturday made an announcement  regarding a new   historical TV series.

Taking to Instagram, Mehmet Bozdag said his new project Mendirman Jalaluddin (Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah) would start broadcasting in Uzbekistan on February 14.

"I would like to thank our audience and all my teammates who never left us alone. Good luck to our Mendirman Celaleddin project," he wrote on Instagram.

Mendirman Celaleddin (Mendirman Jaloliddin) series tells the story of Sultan Jalaluddin Manguberdi who defeated Mongols in many battles.

