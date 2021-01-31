close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Justin Timberlake leaves fans frenzied with a studio album update

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021
Justin Timberlake leaves fans frenzied with a studio album update

Justin Timberlake recently sat down for a candid chat and gave some burning updates regarding the state of his upcoming studio album.

A conversation revolving around Timberlake’s upcoming abum arose on The Jimmy Fallon Show after the host asked the singer, "Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

Timberlake was quick to respond to the host and very coyly explained, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."

But "Let's go with yes — I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment