Justin Timberlake leaves fans frenzied with a studio album update

Justin Timberlake recently sat down for a candid chat and gave some burning updates regarding the state of his upcoming studio album.
A conversation revolving around Timberlake’s upcoming abum arose on The Jimmy Fallon Show after the host asked the singer, "Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”
Timberlake was quick to respond to the host and very coyly explained, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."
But "Let's go with yes — I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."