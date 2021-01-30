Not at war with the establishment, Fazl clarifies

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the Opposition had grievances, but was not at war with the establishment.

Speaking to media in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman said that grievances and concerns are raised with people one considers "their own" and the Opposition does not wish to "fight any institution".



The PDM chief said that with the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, the electoral college would remain intact, which is why the Opposition parties decided to partake in the by-polls and the Senate elections.

Moreover, he asked the government not to celebrate the differences in the PDM, as the Opposition's alliance was "united" and moving forward.

Contradictory statements have recently come from PPP and PML-N, with the former suggesting a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, while the latter advising against it.

Urging people to unite against the government, Fazl said that everyone must come together as a nation to resolve the country's issues.

Transparency International has "exposed the corruption" of the government, he said, adding that corruption has "increased in the country".

Speaking about the Opposition's future public gatherings, he said that they would observe Kashmir Day on February 5 in Muzaffarabad and hold a rally in Hyderabad on February 9.