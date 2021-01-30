Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney realizes lockdown is getting to daughter

Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney realizes lockdown is really getting to daughter

Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney has sought tips from fans and friends on how to help through this time (coronavirus lockdown) that has worked for their children after she saw her daughter expressing sadness for the first time.



Sharing a sweet photo of daughter playing with her doll, Jessica says, “A bunny with a bunny. For the first time today I saw my daughter express sadness.”

Jessica Mulroney further says, “She normally plays well by herself but I’ve realized this lockdown is now really getting to her.”

She also sought tips from the fans and friends to help though this time. “Any tips on how to help through this time that has worked for your daughters?”

In her previous Instagram post, Jessica Mulroney, who is an avid social media user, said that the struggle to protect mental health is something very real and she is more determined than ever to continue the conversation.