Pak vs SA: Final scoreboard, 1st Test

Pakistan´s Nauman Ali (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa´s Anrich Nortje (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 29, 2021. -AFP

KARACHI: Debutant Nauman Ali took five for 35 to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and help Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first test at the National Stadium on Friday.

Complete scores of the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday:

South Africa 1st innings 220 (D. Elgar 58, G. Linde 35; Yasir Shah 3-54, Nauman Ali 2-38, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-49)

Pakistan 1st innings 378 (Fawad Alam 109, Faheem Ashraf 64, Azhar Ali 51; K. Rabada 3-70, K. Maharaj 3-90)

South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 187-4)

A. Markram c Abid b Nauman 74

D. Elgar c Rizwan b Yasir 29

R. van der Dussen c Abid b Yasir 64

Faf du Plessis lbw b Yasir 10

K. Maharaj b Hasan 2

Q. de Kock c Abid b Yasir 2

T. Bavuma lbw b Nauman 40

G. Linde c Butt b Nauman 11

K. Rabada b Nauman 1

A. Nortje c Fawad b Nauman 0

L. Ngidi not out 3

Extras (lb1, nb7, w1) 9

Total: (100.3 overs, all out) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Elgar), 2-175 (Dussen), 3-185 (Du Plessis), 4-185 (Markram), 5-187 (Maharaj), 6-192 (de Kock), 7-234 (Linde), 8-238 (Rabada), 9-240 (Nortje)

Bowling: Shaheen 17-1-61-0 (3nb), Hasan 16-1-61-1 (2nb), Nauman 25.3-8-35-5 (1nb), Yasir 33-7-79-4, Asrfa 9-6-8-0

Pakistan 2nd innings

Imran Butt c de Kock b Nortje 12

Abid Ali b Nortje 10

Azhar Ali not out 31

Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 30

Fawad Alam not out 4

Extras (b1, lb2) 3

Total: (Over 22.5, for three wickets) 90

Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Abid), 2-23 (Butt), 3-86 (Azam)

Bowling: Rabada 8-2-21-0, Nortje 7-1-24-2, Maharaj 1.5-0-12-1, Ngidi 3-0-17-0, Linde 3-0-13-0

Result: Pakistan win by seven wickets

Toss: South Africa, elected to bat

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)