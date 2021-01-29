Pak vs SA: Final scoreboard, 1st Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Debutant Nauman Ali took five for 35 to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and help Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first test at the National Stadium on Friday.
Complete scores of the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday:
South Africa 1st innings 220 (D. Elgar 58, G. Linde 35; Yasir Shah 3-54, Nauman Ali 2-38, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-49)
Pakistan 1st innings 378 (Fawad Alam 109, Faheem Ashraf 64, Azhar Ali 51; K. Rabada 3-70, K. Maharaj 3-90)
A. Markram c Abid b Nauman 74
D. Elgar c Rizwan b Yasir 29
R. van der Dussen c Abid b Yasir 64
Faf du Plessis lbw b Yasir 10
K. Maharaj b Hasan 2
Q. de Kock c Abid b Yasir 2
T. Bavuma lbw b Nauman 40
G. Linde c Butt b Nauman 11
K. Rabada b Nauman 1
A. Nortje c Fawad b Nauman 0
L. Ngidi not out 3
Extras (lb1, nb7, w1) 9
Total: (100.3 overs, all out) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Elgar), 2-175 (Dussen), 3-185 (Du Plessis), 4-185 (Markram), 5-187 (Maharaj), 6-192 (de Kock), 7-234 (Linde), 8-238 (Rabada), 9-240 (Nortje)
Bowling: Shaheen 17-1-61-0 (3nb), Hasan 16-1-61-1 (2nb), Nauman 25.3-8-35-5 (1nb), Yasir 33-7-79-4, Asrfa 9-6-8-0
Imran Butt c de Kock b Nortje 12
Abid Ali b Nortje 10
Azhar Ali not out 31
Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 30
Fawad Alam not out 4
Extras (b1, lb2) 3
Total: (Over 22.5, for three wickets) 90
Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Abid), 2-23 (Butt), 3-86 (Azam)
Bowling: Rabada 8-2-21-0, Nortje 7-1-24-2, Maharaj 1.5-0-12-1, Ngidi 3-0-17-0, Linde 3-0-13-0
Result: Pakistan win by seven wickets
Toss: South Africa, elected to bat
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)