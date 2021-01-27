‘Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar enjoys coffee with her kids and a ‘snowman’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerized the fans with a sweet photo of her children and picture has taken the internet by storm.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared the beautiful snap and captioned it, “Mother of 2 and a snowman.”

In the picture, Neslisah can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee with her five-year-old son Emir and daughter Alara.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife enjoyed 'snowy Sunday' with their children and share dazzling photos with fans.

Neslisah Alkoclar turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures with caption, “Snowman operation started #snowysunday.”



