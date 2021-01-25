close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's friendship turns into romance during a secret getaway

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly seen their decade-long friendship turned into romance over the past couple of months.

Kourtney and Travis have sparked romance rumours with their recent dates. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star  has reportedly found love with Travis Barker during a getaway.

The 41-year-old  star is seemingly  moving on from her ex Scott Disick and is  enjoying quality time  with drummer Travis, 45.

The couple  reportedly  have joined Kim Kardashian and other members of the reality star's family in Palm Springs.

The duo sent tongues wagging with their gesture as they  posted similar photos on their Instagram pages over the weekend. The Scott Disick's ex had shared a picture  of the sun setting over the pool at their luxurious holiday home in Palm Springs.

Kourtney and Travis have reportedly decided to star a romantic journey after enjoying a decade of friendship.

