Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's friendship turns into romance during a secret getaway

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly seen their decade-long friendship turned into romance over the past couple of months.

Kourtney and Travis have sparked romance rumours with their recent dates. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has reportedly found love with Travis Barker during a getaway.

The 41-year-old star is seemingly moving on from her ex Scott Disick and is enjoying quality time with drummer Travis, 45.

The couple reportedly have joined Kim Kardashian and other members of the reality star's family in Palm Springs.

The duo sent tongues wagging with their gesture as they posted similar photos on their Instagram pages over the weekend. The Scott Disick's ex had shared a picture of the sun setting over the pool at their luxurious holiday home in Palm Springs.



Kourtney and Travis have reportedly decided to star a romantic journey after enjoying a decade of friendship.

