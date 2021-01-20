Punjab University issues schedule for submission of admission forms

LAHORE: The Punjab University Department of Examinations on Wednesday issued a schedule for the submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts and Science Special Categories Annual Examination 2021.

According to a statement on the PU website, the last date to apply to the Associate Degree in Arts programme and for Science for Special Categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Additional Subjects) is January 29 with single fee.

Students submitting double fee can do so from January 30 to February 10.

Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms for the Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Students Annual Examination 2021 is February 10.