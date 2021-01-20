First video of Jack Ma addressing teachers after months of disappearance

The business magnate has made his first public appearance during a rural teacher-themed social welfare event via video link.



After months of disappearance, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has made his first public appearance during a rural teacher-themed social welfare event via video link on Wednesday.



Earlier this month, reports emerged that China's highest-profile entrepreneur has been missing after he did not appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’.

"He mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website," read the news report published in The Telegraph.

It was reported that Ma, who is known for his outspokenness and statements, came in conflict with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.

According to the Chinese media reports, the Alibaba founder attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony via video in which he met with 100 rural teachers from across the country.

The business tycoon, while addressing the participants of the event said: "We'll meet again when the [COVID-19] epidemic is over!"

Over the course of the country's antitrust push, Ma has not been seen in public. Prior to Wednesday's ceremony, the last time he was in the limelight was when he described traditional banks as operating with a "pawn shop" mentality in controversial remarks at the Bund Summit in Shanghai in late October, Global Times reported.